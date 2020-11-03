

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Todd Radom.

The Toddfather talks to the boys about the recent loss of several baseball Hall of Famers and the uniforms they were least known for wearing, Lou Brock’s unique headwear, that time he saw the entire Boston Red Sox team hop into the stands at Yankee Stadium, whether or not Major League Baseball should bring back 1999’s Turn Ahead the Clock jerseys and, of course, his new book…Fabric of the Game.

Three years in the making- @sportslogosnet and @toddradom have teamed up to write “Fabric of the Game: The Stories Behind the NHL’s Names, Logos, and Uniforms.” 280 pages, 150 images, including 50 original illustrations. Preorder now! https://t.co/Eqgm1bxa9i pic.twitter.com/CaYo5Z47No — Todd Radom (@ToddRadom) September 7, 2020

How Seattle Kraken logo came to life

Remembering the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team that brought line changes to the NHL

You’re wearing that? Images of the ugliest MLB uniforms in history

The Brockabrella was invented to combat rude Cub fans

