

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Greg Harris.

Fresh off the 2020 induction ceremony, the president and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame talks to the boys about his personal journey from the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown to Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, shares the similarities (and, of course, the differences) between the two museums and their induction ceremonies, reveals his favorite piece in each museum and reveals the baseball player he’d like to see get his due.

SHOW NOTES:

It’s officially #RockHall2020 ceremony night. A show full of celebrations and special appearances from music icons, will you be tuning in? Join us on @hbo and @hbomax at 8:00 PM EST for the debut: https://t.co/YrzZhHJf4j pic.twitter.com/feMq1BeFDV — Rock Hall (@rockhall) November 7, 2020

Here’s What Happened at the 2020 Rock Hall Virtual Induction Ceremony

Geddy Lee has an unlikely connection to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

O’Doul left his mark on the game

