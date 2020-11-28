It seems like just yesterday (or eight years ago) since the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to capture their first World Series title in 32 years, but somehow…we’re just weeks away from Christmas and surely you have some baseball fans to buy for.

Does the baseball fan on your list know how to read? Do they wear clothes?!

Both good questions.

Regardless of team affiliation (and any sort of affinity toward words)…here are some last-minute gift ideas any self-respecting fan would love.

ANYTHING from Team Brown Apparel – The coolest thing about Team Brown Apparel’s extensive line of shirts, hats and what not is their unprecedented affiliation with both the Negro Leagues and the AAGPBL. Even better is their support of The HOVG Podcast. Use promo code HOVG at checkout and get 25% off your purchase.

Which would you rather fight…one hundred duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck? Let everyone know your choice with this vintage HOVG Podcast Horse-Sized Duck shirt!

Since 2007, the Clemente Museum in Pittsburgh has been keeping the memory of the Pirates great alive and well. Their shirts are top notch, but don’t take my word for it…Eddie Vedder thinks so too!

Naming Wrongs T-shirts – Do you still call it Comiskey? How about Shea?! If so, these shirts are for you…literally! Also, they’re just cool, hip contrarian threads to wear.

Hanks Kerchiefs – The finest high-end handkerchief money can buy or just a ploy to get San Francisco Giants fan Colin Hanks on the podcast? Can it be both?!

Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been doing what we can via the podcast to help minor league teams (affiliated or otherwise) make some money. Instead of telling you who to support…it’s important that ALL TEAMS get some love. Please follow @MiLBPromos on Twitter to get the most recent news on all the good deals.

The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League by Anika Orrock. If you only know the AAGPBL from the movie “A League of Their Own”…you’ve barely scratched the surface. Through some fantastic illustrations (and, yes, “fantastic” is an understatement), Anika book tells the story of the league from the perspective of the women who actually played in it.

The Hall Ball: One Fan’s Journey to Unite Cooperstown Immortals with a Single Baseball by Ralph Carhart. For eight years, Ralph and an old baseball traveled the country (and beyond!) in an effort to link all of the game’s Hall of Famers. Did he succeed? You’ll have to read to find out!

The Wax Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife by Brad Balukjian. Imagine opening a thirty-year-old pack of baseball cards and deciding you’re going to travel the country to track down the players from that pack. Brilliant.

Yogi: A Life Behind the Mask by Jon Pessah. Close to 600 pages about Yogi Berra…what’s not to love? Jon sheds a lot of light on the Hall of Famer’s life off the diamond.

Fabric of the Game: The Stories Behind the NHL’s Names, Logos, and Uniforms by Chris Creamer and Todd Radom. Another winner from our old friend Todd. Sure, sure…this isn’t baseball-related, but who doesn’t like looking at awesome jerseys and even more awesome hockey hair?

Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil, and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty by Jeff Pearlman. As long as Jeff Pearlman keeps pumping out books…I’ll keep promoting them. ‘nuff said.

To celebrate the centennial of the Negro Leagues, uber artist Graig Kreindler was commissioned to part portraits of nearly all the men who played in the league. Now you can own a bit of history by purchasing this Negro Leagues Legends Baseball Card Set!

Don’t like baseball cards (you monster!)…how about bobbleheads? This exclusive Tip Your Cap bobblehead shows the legendary Buck O’Neil alongside Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick saluting 100 years of the league.

Manny Sanguillén wine? Yes, please. Just like the former catcher, this Malbec is earthy and bold, with notes of vanilla, dark berries and cinnamon spice. Check out everything Engine House TwentyFive Wines has to offer over at their website!

If you like action figures, you’re going to love Super 7 Mascot Figures. Seriously, who wouldn’t want a plastic San Diego Chicken as part of their Star Wars universe while watching cartoons and eating cereal on Saturday morning?

Lastly, if you’re into baseball art at all, our friends from Heavy J Studios, Gummy Arts, Gypsy Oak, Ballpark Blueprints, Prinstant Replays and Baseball Card Vandals continue to not disappoint. I can guarantee that you will be more than happy with whatever you find there.

Several of the items above include Amazon affiliate links. Feel free to go to Amazon and do your shopping via those links. All proceeds will go toward The Hall of Very Good Podcast.

Happy holidays!

