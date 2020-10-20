

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Stu Stone.

The actor and director talks to the boys about his new film “Faking a Murderer”, shares the response to his previous opus “Jack of All Trades”, the effect it had on his family and the rise in popularity of Foul Ball Paul, drops far too many late-80s/early-90s baseball names and educates everyone on the sordid past of former outfielder Mel Hall.

SHOW NOTES:

Filmmakers Play Themselves In “Faking A Murderer”

The Making of Faking a Murderer: Talking True Crime With Filmmakers Adam Rodness and Stu Stone

Trailer: Unreal True Crime Story ‘Faking a Murderer’ is ‘Catfish’ Meets ‘Deliverance’

Madonna and Rob Deer?

The Many Crimes of Mel Hall

Sadly had to say farewell to my father Jack this week as he has passed away. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions. Not even quite sure what to write because the words are too difficult to type. Our story had too many blank chapters in it and for that I am heart broken. pic.twitter.com/OgzsRskOkt — stu stone (@stustone) July 3, 2020

