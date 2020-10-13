This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Al “Scoop” Oliver.

The should-be Hall of Famer talks to the boys about how he would’ve handled playing during the coronavirus pandemic and why being a “creature of habit” could’ve helped him out, playing for the history-making 1971 Pittsburgh Pirates and who his closest teammates were , the toughest pitchers he faced during his career and, of course, his new book.

SHOW NOTES:

Collusion hurt Al Oliver’s Hall of Fame case; can he still get in?

First Pitch: Why Doesn’t Al Oliver Get the Hall of Fame Respect of Other Great Players?

WITH DOCK ELLIS AND MANNY SANGUILLEN BEST FRIENDS AS PIRATES pic.twitter.com/LPuGSOHCTV — AL OLIVER (@Alscoop16) October 10, 2020

