

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Manuel Oliver.

The founder of Change the Ref talks to the boys about how even though he lost his son (and best friend) Joaquin on February 14, 2008, he’s made it to at least 15 Major League Baseball parks this summer, where the CTR name came from, what it stands for and why we all should just f**king vote on November 3.

Father Turns Parkland Victim Into MLB Cutouts in Latest Action Against Gun Violence

Memory of Parkland victim endures in cutouts

How Jesús Luzardo connected with family of victim of Florida school shooting through cardboard cutout

