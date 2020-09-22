This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Graig Kreindler and Jay Caldwell.

The men behind the Black Baseball in Living Color exhibit talk to the boys about what it took to get 230 paintings from Graig’s New York studio to the Negro Leagues Museum in Kansas City Museum and getting namechecked by rap icon Chuck D, speak at length about Jay’s awesome memorabilia collection and reveal how you can win a set of the limited edition Negro Leagues Legends baseball cards.

Simply put @GraigKreindler is a time machine. He places you in a pre 1950s ballpark where color is impossible. Colorized photos ‘When It Was A Game ‘ style doesn’t even come close to Kreindler. He puts you right there with the Cracker Jack and Beer — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) September 5, 2020

Graig Kreindler Invites You To The Show

Academy Honoree Graig Kreindler Contributing 230 Portraits to Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial Celebration

