

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Bruce Markusen.

The manager of digital and outreach learning at the National Baseball Hall of Fame talks to the boys about staying busy and keeping the museum relevant during the coronavirus pandemic, how his two favorite exhibits tie in nicely to his book about the 1971 Pittsburgh Pirates, that historic day Bucs skipper Danny Murtaugh put an all-black lineup on field and whether or not we might see another player (or two) from that World Series team enshrined in Cooperstown.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

JETER VIDEO – https://www.facebook.com/baseballhall/videos/925968384549952/

Whole New Ballgame: Same space, new place

Hall of Fame to Salute Fans’ Timeless Love of Baseball Cards in ‘Shoebox Treasures’

Characters With Character: Pittsburgh’s All-Black Lineup

Manny Sanguillén’s My Clemente in Two Words: Best Friend

BRUCE’S BOOKS

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Negro Leagues History.

