

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jeff Katz.

America’s favorite (former) mayor joins the boys for a record seventh time to talk about what Cooperstown has been up to following the cancellation of Induction Weekend 2020, looks ahead at the Class of 2021, explains why he thinks Alex Rodriguez is the most underrated player of the lasts quarter-century and, for some reason, unironically drops a Randy Velarde reference.

Here’s what we do: If things are looking better in early 2021, we pick a weekend, leaving enough time for everyone to make arrangements. Then, whoever’s coming, let me know and I’ll set up a place to meet up. We take it from there. This can happen! https://t.co/HjQakrQvUV — Split Season 1981 (@SplitSeason1981) August 11, 2020

2020 HOF induction postponed to July 2021

Looking Ahead at the Hall of Fame Class of 2021

