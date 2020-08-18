This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jeff Katz.
America’s favorite (former) mayor joins the boys for a record seventh time to talk about what Cooperstown has been up to following the cancellation of Induction Weekend 2020, looks ahead at the Class of 2021, explains why he thinks Alex Rodriguez is the most underrated player of the lasts quarter-century and, for some reason, unironically drops a Randy Velarde reference.
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
2020 HOF induction postponed to July 2021
Looking Ahead at the Hall of Fame Class of 2021
JEFF’S BOOK:
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.
View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Jeff Katz