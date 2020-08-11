This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Frank White.

The eight-time Gold Glove winner and 1985 World Series champion talks to the boys about playing for his hometown Kansas City Royals for eighteen years, his side job building Kauffman Stadium (true story!), why players from his era aren’t getting their just due, how he’s celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues and, lastly, his current career as an elected official.

SHOW NOTES:

Why Royals great Frank White no longer associates with the team whose stadium he built

Royals 50th Season All-Time Team

Why Bill Mazeroski Is in the Hall of Fame and Frank White Is Not.

