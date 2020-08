This episode of HOVG Cribs takes us to Philadelphia home of Matt Edwards and, more specifically, The Relief Room. Where else can you celebrate Phillies relievers past and present (except for those FIVE…they know who they are), sit on a toilet seat signed by a World Series champion and drop a deuce?

You can follow Matt on Twitter and see more of his collection at @The ReliefRoom.

