The HOVG Podcast: Slim Jim Phantom

The HOVG Podcast: Slim Jim Phantom
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Slim Jim Phantom.

The legendary Stray Cats drummer talks to the boys about bringing rockabilly music back into the mainstream during the rise of MTV, joining Jerry Lee Lewis on the road, hanging out with longtime friend (and rock God) Lemmy Kilmister and how he and a bunch of his famous friends have kept their shared love of Strat-o-matic and fantasy baseball alive.

Slim Jim Phantom — The Aesthetics of Bangin’ and Yellin’

Drew Carey, Slim Jim Phantom To Manage All-Stars In Strat-O-Matic Simulation Tues Via Wizard World

SLIM JIM’S BOOK

