This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Sister Toni Ann Palermo.
The shortstop-turned-sister talks to the boys about traveling the country playing professional softball at age 11, how she ended up playing in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, borrowing Hall of Famer Phil Rizzuto’s “magic glove” and why she didn’t know about “A League of Their Own” until more than a decade after its release.
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
Parichy’s Bloomer Girls bloomed, then faded
‘A League of Their Own’ director Penny Marshall honored in Rockford
Home of Rockford Peaches Also to Become Home to Women’s Baseball
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines and Teambrown Apparel.
View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Sister Toni Ann Palermo