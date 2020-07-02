Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Sister Toni Ann Palermo

The HOVG Podcast: Sister Toni Ann Palermo
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Sister Toni Ann Palermo.

The shortstop-turned-sister talks to the boys about traveling the country playing professional softball at age 11, how she ended up playing in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, borrowing Hall of Famer Phil Rizzuto’s “magic glove” and why she didn’t know about “A League of Their Own” until more than a decade after its release.

SHOW NOTES:

Parichy’s Bloomer Girls bloomed, then faded

Sister, doctor, baseball star

‘A League of Their Own’ director Penny Marshall honored in Rockford

Home of Rockford Peaches Also to Become Home to Women’s Baseball

The Alternate Universe: Mets at Padres 6-28-20

The Alternate Universe: Mets at Padres 6-28-20

June 28, 2020

What Do Baseball And Hockey Have In Common

What Do Baseball And Hockey Have In Common

November 17, 2018

The Alternate Universe: Mets at Giants 6-24-20

The Alternate Universe: Mets at Giants 6-24-20

June 25, 2020

The Rising Success of Female Jockeys in Australia and Abroad

The Rising Success of Female Jockeys in Australia and Abroad

July 10, 2017

