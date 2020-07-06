The HOVG Podcast: Ken Levine

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Ken Levine.

The Emmy Award-winning television writer and former baseball announcer talks to the boys about his time writing for “Cheers”, the reaction to his Glenn Burke-inspired episode “Boys in the Bar”, his desire to grow up to be Vin Scully, working with Hall of Famer broadcaster Dave Niehaus and being handpicked by Jon Miller to work for the Baltimore Orioles.

SHOW NOTES:

[embedded content]

Open letter to MLB – By Ken Levine

Here’s How ‘Cheers’ Sent A Powerful Message About Pitfalls Of Gay Stereotypes In 1983

The CHEERS episode I’m still writing in my head – By Ken Levine

[embedded content]

KEN’S BOOKS

