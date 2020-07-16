Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Danny Clinch

Posted by | Jul 16, 2020 | ,

The HOVG Podcast: Danny Clinch
By |


This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Clinch.

The famed rock and roll photographer talks to the boys about his relationship with Blind Melon, what it was like performing in front of the massive crowd at Woodstock ’94, the hundreds of hours of video and audio recordings made by the band’s late- singer Shannon Hoon and, of course, the fantastic new documentary “All I Can Say”.

 (Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Documentary About Late Blind Melon Singer Shannon Hoon Nears 2020 Release

‘All I Can Say’ Review: A Rock Star Captures His Own Rise and Fall

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines and Teambrown Apparel.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Danny Clinch





Related Posts

Visiting Sacred Sports Sites

Visiting Sacred Sports Sites

February 8, 2018

MLB 2019 Regular Season Schedule Review

MLB 2019 Regular Season Schedule Review

December 11, 2018

The Pirates are Getting Ready to Call up Kevin Newman

The Pirates are Getting Ready to Call up Kevin Newman

July 17, 2018

The Alternate Universe: Mets at Yankees 7-8-2020

The Alternate Universe: Mets at Yankees 7-8-2020

July 9, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino