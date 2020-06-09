Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Janet Marie Smith

Posted by | Jun 9, 2020 | ,

The HOVG Podcast: Janet Marie Smith
By |



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Janet Marie Smith.

The renowned ballpark architect talks to the boys about being rejected by and then designing Camden Yards for the Baltimore Orioles, her current gig with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the difference between building a stadium from the ground up and renovating one that’s been standing for almost a century and what baseball fans can expect when they return to Chavez Ravine.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Love that retro look of your ballpark? Thank Janet Marie Smith

Janet Marie Smith’s ballpark designs have changed the landscape of the game

Janet Marie Smith’s passion, personality and artistic eye helped redefine sports architecture

Dodger Stadium Upgrades for 2020

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines and Teambrown Apparel.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Janet Marie Smith





Related Posts

The Different Forms of Gambling and Their Relationships with the World of Sports

The Different Forms of Gambling and Their Relationships with the World of Sports

June 22, 2019

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

July 18, 2017

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

July 18, 2017

The Pirates are Getting Ready to Call up Kevin Newman

The Pirates are Getting Ready to Call up Kevin Newman

July 17, 2018

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino