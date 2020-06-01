This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Greg Proops.
The “smartest man in the world” returns to talk to the boys about (and share the behind-the-scenes account of) his role as emcee of the 2019 Negros Leagues Hall of Game celebration, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues, explains why he’s always “dressed to the nines” and shares his pandemic reading list.
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
The Negro Leagues Hall of Game Awards 2019
GREG’S PANDEMIC READING LIST
GREG’S BOOK
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines, Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.
View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Greg Proops