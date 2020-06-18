Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Don August

Posted by | Jun 18, 2020 | ,

The HOVG Podcast: Don August
By |



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Don August.

The Olympic silver medal-winning pitcher (and future author?) talks to the boys about being part of that fabled team from the 1984 Summer Games, when he knew Mark McGwire was for real, owning “The Bash Brothers”, playing alongside a number of Hall of Fame-caliber players in Milwaukee, making history against the Toronto Blue Jays and, yeah, that time he encountered a lion outside a ballpark in Mexico.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Remembering baseball’s Olympic boom in 1984

A Retired Brewers Pitcher Shares Story About His Run-In With Taiwanese Gangsters

June 5, 1989: Blue Jays play first game in SkyDome

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines and Teambrown Apparel.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Don August





Related Posts

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

July 18, 2017

What Do Baseball And Hockey Have In Common

What Do Baseball And Hockey Have In Common

November 17, 2018

MLB teams with unusual 2019 playoff odds

MLB teams with unusual 2019 playoff odds

March 22, 2019

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

July 18, 2017

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino