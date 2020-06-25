The HOVG Podcast: Danny Rockett

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Danny Rockett.

The musician and host of “The Son Ranto Show” talks to the boys about the proposed return of Major League Baseball and why he won’t be upset about another Chicago Cubs World Series win, his disdain for the current commissioner and, naturally, his band’s new single…“Rob Manfred Hates Baseball”.

I mean this from the bottoms of my heart….. If I didn’t retire last year THIS WOULD’VE BEEN MY WALKOUT SONG THIS YEAR! https://t.co/jAt6O8nczL — Cody Decker (@Decker6) June 23, 2020

Buy “Rob Manfred Hates Baseball”!

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sure seems to hate baseball

