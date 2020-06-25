Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Danny Rockett

Posted by | Jun 25, 2020 | ,

The HOVG Podcast: Danny Rockett
By |



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Danny Rockett.

The musician and host of “The Son Ranto Show” talks to the boys about the proposed return of Major League Baseball and why he won’t be upset about another Chicago Cubs World Series win, his disdain for the current commissioner and, naturally, his band’s new single…“Rob Manfred Hates Baseball”.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Buy “Rob Manfred Hates Baseball”!

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sure seems to hate baseball

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines and Teambrown Apparel.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Danny Rockett





Related Posts

Shohei Ohtani deadlifts unbelievable amount of weight, proving he's at full strength (Video)

Shohei Ohtani deadlifts unbelievable amount of weight, proving he&#039;s at full strength (Video)

June 19, 2020

Yankees are Targeting the Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees are Targeting the Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton

July 24, 2017

The Rising Success of Female Jockeys in Australia and Abroad

The Rising Success of Female Jockeys in Australia and Abroad

July 10, 2017

The Alternate Universe: Mets at Giants 6-23-20

The Alternate Universe: Mets at Giants 6-23-20

June 24, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino