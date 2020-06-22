The HOVG Podcast: Brian Volk-Weiss

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Brian Volk-Weiss.

The creative force behind “A Toy Store Near You”, “The Toys That Made Us” and “The Movies That Made Us” talks to the boys about the challenges of producing his latest Netflix series amid a global pandemic, the creative process behind choosing the toys and movies he does (and the thrill of shooting down the ideas of others), how we’re all collectors at heart and whether or not baseball cards (or Starting Lineup) will ever be showcased on one of his shows.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

[embedded content]

‘A Toy Store Near You’ Brian Volk-Weiss Talks Impact Of COVID-19 On Vintage Toy Stores

Billy Galaxy Official Website

1313 Mockingbird Lane Official Website

The Toys That Made Us: Netflix’s show will make you rethink your childhood

[embedded content]

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines and Teambrown Apparel.





