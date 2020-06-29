Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Brandon Steiner

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Brendon Steiner.

The “serial entrepreneur” and founder of Steiner Sports and CollectibleXchange talks to the boys about how he turned a chance encounter with Thurman Munson into a sports memorabilia empire, how much money he made off of (legally) selling grass, hanging out with Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra and where he thinks the collectible hobby is heading.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Brandon Steiner launches new sports memorabilia website

Steiner Sports Acquires Licensing Rights to Yogi Berra’s Name, Memorabilia Collection

Want to own a piece of the Carrier Dome’s old roof? Here’s how

BRANDON’S BOOKS

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines and Teambrown Apparel.

