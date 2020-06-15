Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Bob Kendrick

The HOVG Podcast: Bob Kendrick
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Bob Kendrick.

For the fifth time, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum talks to the boys about the recent civil unrest and why he’s encouraged by the actions of today’s young African-American players, what Buck O’Neil would think of what’s going on in 2020 and whether or not the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues would extend beyond its (scheduled) centennial celebration.

SHOW NOTES:

‘It’s time for that change’: Josh Bell offers powerful words on social injustice

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is about more than just baseball

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils Negro Leagues baseball card set

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum receives donations thanks to artist’s tweet

