The HOVG Podcast: Wade Boggs

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by the ChickenMan himself…Wade Boggs.

The 2005 Hall of Fame inductee talks to the boys about his fear of horses, his unlikely friendship with former WWE superstar Curt Hennig (aka Mr. Perfect), that time the wrestler saved his life and, lastly, his relationship with his number one superfan.

SHOW NOTES:

Boggs Takes a Ride

Wade Boggs Surprises Superfan at The National

Wade Boggs is the “Perfect” Inductor

