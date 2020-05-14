This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by the ChickenMan himself…Wade Boggs.
The 2005 Hall of Fame inductee talks to the boys about his fear of horses, his unlikely friendship with former WWE superstar Curt Hennig (aka Mr. Perfect), that time the wrestler saved his life and, lastly, his relationship with his number one superfan.
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
Wade Boggs Surprises Superfan at The National
Wade Boggs is the “Perfect” Inductor
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines, Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.
View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Wade Boggs