The HOVG Podcast: Mark Malkoff

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Mark Malkoff.

The host of “The Carson Podcast” talks to the boys about growing up going to Chicago Cubs games, Johnny Carson’s relationship to Milwaukee Brewers legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker, hanging out at Dr. Ruth Westheimer’s New York apartment and shares the one guest he’d love to have on his podcast.

SHOW NOTES:

Statement from Bob Uecker regarding the passing of Johnny Carson

Filmmaker Takes Manhattan, 171 Starbucks Stores

Comedian Proves That Anything Goes at Apple Store, Including a Goat

Comedian Mark Malkoff Watches 252 Netflix Movies In A Month To Get Most Out Of Subscription

