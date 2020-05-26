Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Jon Pessah

Posted by | May 26, 2020 | ,

The HOVG Podcast: Jon Pessah
By |



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jon Pessah.

The New York Times bestselling author talks to the boys about his new book Yogi: A Life Behind the Mask and the personal reasons he chose to write about the Hall of Famer, whether or not the catcher should be considered one of the faces on a New York Yankees Mount Rushmore, recalls that crazy 1998 home run chase and whether or not some of baseball’s suspected steroid users deserve a place in Cooperstown.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Writer Jon Pessah profiles New York Yankees icon Yogi Berra in latest book

A Man of Few Words, 90% of Them Memorable

“I really didn’t say everything I said”: The very best Yogi Berra quotes

Jon’s Books

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines, Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Jon Pessah





Related Posts

5 Ideas For Activities To Do On a Houston RV Trip When It Rains

5 Ideas For Activities To Do On a Houston RV Trip When It Rains

June 20, 2018

Yankees are Targeting the Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees are Targeting the Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton

July 24, 2017

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

July 18, 2017

How Have the New York Yankees Jerseys Evolved Over the Years?

How Have the New York Yankees Jerseys Evolved Over the Years?

June 21, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino