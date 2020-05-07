The HOVG Podcast: Gary Green

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Gary Green.

The entrepreneur and owner of multiple minor league teams talks to the boys about his recent donation of more than 45,000 medical masks to the Omaha community, whether or not he thinks Major League Baseball’s plan to contract 42 minor league teams will actually happen, that time he flew cross country just to meet Warren Buffett (and ended up buying a baseball team!) and some of his favorite New York Mets memories.

Storm Chasers’ owner steps up to the plate for Omaha, donates 45,000 disposable masks

Minor League Baseball Issues Statement Regarding Negotiations with MLB

Sneak peak of new Beloit Snappers stadium revealed in renderings

I Negotiated With Warren Buffett and Here’s the One Thing the Oracle of Omaha Cared About

I keep getting asked if fans will come back to sporting events after #CoronaLockdown is over. On 9/21/01 , 55k of us went to Shea Stadium to witness Mike Piazza hit one of the most emotional HR’s in MLB history. We all had fear of an imminent attack, but that didn’t stop us!!! — Gary Green (@UnionChasersCEO) March 28, 2020

