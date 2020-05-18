Select Page

May 18, 2020

The HOVG Podcast: Chris Bolan
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Chris Bolan.

The director of “A Secret Love” talks to the boys about how he got the inspiration to record the lives of his great-aunt and her longtime girlfriend for his Netflix documentary, the unlikely place he found most of the archival footage and pictures he’d end up using, the response he’s received from the LGBTQ community, the heartbreak of not premiering at SXSW and, most importantly, gives an update on the fantastic Pat Henschel.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Netflix’s Documentary A Secret Love Tells the Epic Story of a 72-Year Romance

Get to Know the Women Behind Chris Bolan’s Documentary A Secret Love – SXSW Filmmaker In Focus

The Story Behind Netflix’s Late-in-Life Coming-Out Documentary A Secret Love

A Secret Love’s Vintage Gay Footage Was Found in a Basement Suitcase

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

