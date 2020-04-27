Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Rusty LaRue

Posted by | Apr 27, 2020 | ,

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Rusty LaRue.

The former three-sport collegiate athlete and 1997-98 NBA World Champion talks to the boys about making ACC history and how that might’ve earned him some points with a fellow baseball player-turned-basketball player, how he withstood the hoopla of playing with the eventual six-time champion Chicago Bulls and that time he scored some of Michael Jordan’s tickets for some friends.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Larue: Three of a Kind Versatile Athlete Adding Baseball to `To-Do’ List

That Time Michael Jordan Killed the Knicks in a Pair of Vintage Sneakers

Rusty LaRue, a role player on the ’97-98 championship Chicago Bulls, awaits ‘The Last Dance’ documentary

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines, Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

