Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Rachel Balkovec

Posted by | Apr 7, 2020 | ,

The HOVG Podcast: Rachel Balkovec
By |

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Rachel Balkovec.

The baseball trailblazer returns to talk to the boys about what she’s been up to since she was first on the podcast, lays out her new gig with the New York Yankees, shares what she is doing to help people out during the current pandemic and, for some reason, wonders what a travel show with her and 2 Chainz would look like.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

The Yankees Hired a Hitting Coach. Her Name Is Rachel.

Rachel Balkovec looks forward to breaking barrier as hitting coach

First female Yankees hitting coach describes her long journey to the top

Humans for Humans During COVID

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Rachel Balkovec





Related Posts

What Do Baseball And Hockey Have In Common

What Do Baseball And Hockey Have In Common

November 17, 2018

Baseball Glove Buying Guide – Infield, Outfield & Pitchers Gloves Review

Baseball Glove Buying Guide – Infield, Outfield & Pitchers Gloves Review

January 17, 2019

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

July 18, 2017

OOTP/TT Update: Twins extend Buxton

OOTP/TT Update: Twins extend Buxton

April 3, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino