The HOVG Podcast: Nancy Faust

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Nancy Faust.

The legendary organist (and self-professed “one trick pony”) talks to the boys about how she got her start with the Chicago White Sox and whether or not she ever imagined spending 41 years on the southside, shares her excitement over finding an old reel-to-reel recording of her first game, recalls the team’s infamous “Disco Demolition Night” and, naturally, picks walk up music for Shawn and Lou.

