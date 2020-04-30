The HOVG Podcast: Eric Sim

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Eric Sim.

The outspoken former minor league player-turned-advocate talks to the boys about how he is staying active and in shape during the coronavirus pandemic, what he’s doing to help minor leaguers (and what you can do to help!) and shares his thoughts on current state of baseball and commissioner Rob Manfred.

Didn’t hit 90 but the most 88s-89s I’ve thrown in one session. Who would’ve thought I’d be sitting high 80’s after pulling down a kettlebell. Not me. pic.twitter.com/oAYSQvlKCP — Eric Sim (@esim69) April 17, 2020

Why I was broke as a minor league baseball player

Eric Sim sends minor leaguers gift cards to help where MLB hasn’t

