Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Duane Rieder

Posted by | Apr 13, 2020 | ,

The HOVG Podcast: Duane Rieder
By |



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Duane Rieder.

The Curator and Executive Director of The Clemente Museum talks to the boys about how a chance encounter with Roberto Clemente as a kid in 1971 helped shape his life and paved the way for him to devote his life to preserving the memory of the Pittsburgh Pirates legend and, of course, all the cool things he has going on with Engine House 25 Wines.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

21 Facts You May Not Know About Roberto Clemente

Roberto Clemente is one miracle from sainthood

Angel in the Outfield

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Duane Rieder





Related Posts

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

July 18, 2017

What Do Baseball And Hockey Have In Common

What Do Baseball And Hockey Have In Common

November 17, 2018

The Rising Success of Female Jockeys in Australia and Abroad

The Rising Success of Female Jockeys in Australia and Abroad

July 10, 2017

The Pirates made a huge move today

The Pirates made a huge move today

May 19, 2018

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino