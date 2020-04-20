Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Dallas Braden

Posted by | Apr 20, 2020 | ,

The HOVG Podcast: Dallas Braden
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Dallas Braden.

The host of the Starting 9 Podcast (and former Oakland A’s pitcher) talks to the boys about how he’s been passing the time without baseball and why this work stoppage is the game’s “Coyote Ugly” moment, reveals the reason behind Major League Baseball’s marketing problem, remembers how cool it was to share his Mother’s Day perfect game with his grandmother and, most importantly, gives an update on his beard.

SHOW NOTES:

The Dallas Braden/Alex Rodriguez Feud Continues

For Braden, there’s no place like home

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines, Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

