From making masks for others to running errands for the elderly, folks living that quarantine life are doing whatever they can to help their neighbors out…from a safe distance.
Former pitcher David Wells is using the power of his 1998 perfect game to sell autographed memorabilia in an effect to raise some funds for COVID-19 first responders.
But, because Boomer gon’ boom, the lefty went one step further, asked everyone to hold his beer and decided to have some fun.
That’s right, Wells is auctioning off a pair of unused, signed athletic cups (labeled N-95 masks) to the highest bidders via his Twitter account.
The best part…people are bidding. And they’re bidding a lot.
Interested? The auction is concludes Saturday night.
View the original article on Hall of Very Good: David Wells Gets Creative to Raise Money for First Responders