David Wells Gets Creative to Raise Money for First Responders

From making masks for others to running errands for the elderly, folks living that quarantine life are doing whatever they can to help their neighbors out…from a safe distance.

Former pitcher David Wells is using the power of his 1998 perfect game to sell autographed memorabilia in an effect to raise some funds for COVID-19 first responders.

But, because Boomer gon’ boom, the lefty went one step further, asked everyone to hold his beer and decided to have some fun.

I have 2 unused N-95 replica Baseball Cup Masks for Auction.Highest Bidders go to perfect33foundation to pay and I’ll ship. So let’s do the auction here on Twitter and will close the Auction 6pm Saturday night. All the money goes to the 1st responders. Some of u asked here it-is pic.twitter.com/Uqdy88YLOx — david wells (@BoomerWells33) April 16, 2020

That’s right, Wells is auctioning off a pair of unused, signed athletic cups (labeled N-95 masks) to the highest bidders via his Twitter account.

The best part…people are bidding. And they’re bidding a lot.

$400 if I get a selfie and shout out — TheRealCoachS111 (@CoachS111) April 16, 2020

$650… love the idea — Ryan Stuckey (@stuckbusiness) April 16, 2020

I’ll bid $1000 for one — Kenny Duncan Jr. (@atexanrocket) April 17, 2020

Interested? The auction is concludes Saturday night.





