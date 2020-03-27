Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Fergie Jenkins

Posted by | Mar 27, 2020 | ,

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Fergie Jenkins.

The 1991 Hall of Fame inductee talks to the boys about his time playing for the Harlem Globetrotters (and his relationship with one of their legends…the late-Curly Neal), shares his excitement over another Canadian joining him in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in July and recalls that time he gave Madison Bumgarner a lesson in autograph etiquette.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

‘Curly’ Neal, Harlem Globetrotters ball-handling legend, dies at 77

Baseball’s Exclusive Black Aces Club

How Canada’s Fergie Jenkins pitched his way to the Hall of Fame

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

