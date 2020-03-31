The HOVG Podcast: D.B. Sweeney

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by D.B. Sweeney.

The actor, writer and director talks to the boys about preparing to play “Shoeless” Joe Jackson in “Eight Men Out”, how he hoped starring in “Fire in the Sky” would lead to a role as Spiderman for James Cameron, the best advice he’s ever gotten if confronted by two alligators, when the right time to use a stunt man and, of course, working alongside Sean Astin in his new short film “Two Dum Micks” that hits YouTube Wednesday, April 1.

SHOW NOTES:

30 year later, ‘Eight Men Out’ still playing out ’80s legacy

10 Facts You Didn’t Know about the Movie “Fire in the Sky”

James Cameron’s Spider-Man: the greatest superhero movie never made?

The Colonie’s Keith Kristinat edits ‘Two Dum Micks’

