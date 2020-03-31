Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: D.B. Sweeney

Posted by | Mar 31, 2020 | ,

The HOVG Podcast: D.B. Sweeney
By |

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by D.B. Sweeney.

The actor, writer and director talks to the boys about preparing to play “Shoeless” Joe Jackson in “Eight Men Out”, how he hoped starring in “Fire in the Sky” would lead to a role as Spiderman for James Cameron, the best advice he’s ever gotten if confronted by two alligators, when the right time to use a stunt man and, of course, working alongside Sean Astin in his new short film “Two Dum Micks” that hits YouTube Wednesday, April 1.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

30 year later, ‘Eight Men Out’ still playing out ’80s legacy

10 Facts You Didn’t Know about the Movie “Fire in the Sky”

James Cameron’s Spider-Man: the greatest superhero movie never made?

The Colonie’s Keith Kristinat edits ‘Two Dum Micks’

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: D.B. Sweeney



Related Posts

Yankees are Targeting the Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees are Targeting the Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton

July 24, 2017

How Have the New York Yankees Jerseys Evolved Over the Years?

How Have the New York Yankees Jerseys Evolved Over the Years?

June 21, 2019

The Alternate Universe: Nationals at Mets 3-26-2020

The Alternate Universe: Nationals at Mets 3-26-2020

March 26, 2020

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

July 18, 2017

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino