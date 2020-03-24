Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Brendan Donley

Posted by | Mar 24, 2020 | ,

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Brendan Donley.

The author-turned-Houston Astros basher talks to the boys about how broke social media by creating the team’s least-favorite Twitter account, breaks down commissioner Rob Manfred’s punishment of the 2017 World Series champs and re-visits Bob Gibson’s 1968 dominance.

SHOW NOTES:

Book takes baseball fans back to 1968 World Series

‘Hate Us’ shirts are just the ticket for Houston Astros fans this season

Twitter Account Called ‘2020 Astros Shame Tour’ Is Here for All the Houston Bashing

Houston Twitter Troll ‘2020 Astros Shame Tour’ Unmasked As Chicago Cubs Fan Brendan Donley

BRENDAN’S BOOK

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

