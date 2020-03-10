Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Anika Orrock

Posted by | Mar 10, 2020 | ,

The HOVG Podcast: Anika Orrock
By: |

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Anika Orrock.

After quizzing the boys about their AAGPBL knowledge, the author of The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League talks to them about what inspired her to write her new book, shares her favorite story and, most importantly, teams up with Lou to plan a “Golden Girls” re-boot.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

25 Fun Facts About A League Of Their Own

A League Of Their Own Film Locations

Home of Rockford Peaches Also to Become Home to Women’s Baseball

International Women’s Baseball Center

ANIKA’S BOOKS

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Anika Orrock



Related Posts

Visiting Sacred Sports Sites

Visiting Sacred Sports Sites

February 8, 2018

Yankees are Targeting the Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees are Targeting the Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton

July 24, 2017

Baseball Glove Buying Guide – Infield, Outfield & Pitchers Gloves Review

Baseball Glove Buying Guide – Infield, Outfield & Pitchers Gloves Review

January 17, 2019

The Different Forms of Gambling and Their Relationships with the World of Sports

The Different Forms of Gambling and Their Relationships with the World of Sports

June 22, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino