The HOVG Podcast: Phil S. Dixon

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Phil S. Dixon.

The author and baseball historian talks to the boys about co-founding the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, conspiracy theories surrounding the death of Rube Foster, Buck O’Neil’s chances at making the Hall of Fame in 2021 and, of course, his latest book about the Dean Brothers and their role in helping integrate baseball.

SHOW NOTES:

Rube Foster – Decline Into Mental Illness And Death

Rube Foster Hall of Fame Bio

