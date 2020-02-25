Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Graig Kreindler

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Graig Kreindler.

The painter returns to talk to the boys about hanging out at the Negro Leagues Museum in Kansas City and the 228 paintings he did to help commemorate the 100th anniversary of the league, shares his favorite story he learned along the way and, for some reason, the Kenneth Gatewood references return.

And, yeah, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred still hates baseball.

SHOW NOTES:

Graig Kreindler Invites You To The Show

Academy Honoree Graig Kreindler Contributing 230 Portraits to Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial Celebration

The Talent and the Temper of Oliver Marcelle

The Art of Kenneth Gatewood

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

