The HOVG Podcast: Gary Sheffield Jr.

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Gary Sheffield Jr.

The son of (should-be) Hall of Famer Gary Sheffield talks to the boys about his dad’s chances of ending up in Cooperstown and reveals why he was traded by the Milwaukee Brewers, painfully recalls some of the worst fans he’s encountered and rightfully coins the term “Full Django”.

SHOW NOTES:

Gary Sheffield deserves more respect among Hall of Fame voters

Red Sox fan swings toward Sheffield during play

[embedded content]

