Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Gary Sheffield Jr.

Posted by | Feb 11, 2020 | ,

The HOVG Podcast: Gary Sheffield Jr.
By: |



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Gary Sheffield Jr.

The son of (should-be) Hall of Famer Gary Sheffield talks to the boys about his dad’s chances of ending up in Cooperstown and reveals why he was traded by the Milwaukee Brewers, painfully recalls some of the worst fans he’s encountered and rightfully coins the term “Full Django”.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Gary Sheffield deserves more respect among Hall of Fame voters

Red Sox fan swings toward Sheffield during play

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Gary Sheffield Jr.



Related Posts

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

June 22, 2018

What Do Baseball And Hockey Have In Common

What Do Baseball And Hockey Have In Common

November 17, 2018

Baseball Gloves in 2018 – from Baseball Express

Baseball Gloves in 2018 – from Baseball Express

August 31, 2018

The Pirates are Getting Ready to Call up Kevin Newman

The Pirates are Getting Ready to Call up Kevin Newman

July 17, 2018

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino