The HOVG Podcast: Adrian Zmed

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Adrian Zmed.

The actor talks to the boys about his lifelong love of the Chicago Cubs, returning to The Windy City stage alongside Don Most and Sandy Duncan, his short-lived TV series “Flatbush” and spills the beans on the acting secrets of his “T.J. Hooker” co-star, William Shatner.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

10 things you probably never knew about ‘T.J. Hooker’

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

