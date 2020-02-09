Donald Trump (Still) Wants Pete Rose in the Hall of Fame

For more than thirty years, Pete Rose has been on the outside of baseball looking in and, because reasons, he reached out to Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday asking to be removed from the game’s ineligible list.

“There cannot be one set of rules for Mr. Rose and another for everyone else,” Rose’s 20-page petition for reinstatement states, referencing the recent Houston Astros debacle. “No objective standard or categorization of the rules violations committed by Mr. Rose can distinguish his violations from those that have incurred substantially less severe penalties from Major League Baseball.”

And while a lot of the baseball world is clearly shrugging off Rose’s latest attempt to be un-banned…it’s clear one man is (still) going to bat for the man.

President Donald J. Trump.

Saturday, Trump took time out from his normal weekend tweetstorm to sing the praises of baseball’s all-time hit king.

Pete Rose played Major League Baseball for 24 seasons, from 1963-1986, and had more hits, 4,256, than any other player (by a wide margin). He gambled, but only on his own team winning, and paid a decades long price. GET PETE ROSE INTO THE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME. It’s Time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

For years, Trump has been championing Rose’s reinstatement and, more importantly, his induction into the Hall of Fame. Back in January 2017, the then president-elect even met with Manfred at Trump Tower.

Now, if Trump’s latest tweet about Rose looks familiar…there’s this from December 2015.

Can’t believe Major League Baseball just rejected @PeteRose_14 for the Hall of Fame. He’s paid the price. So ridiculous – let him in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2015

July 2015.

Let Pete Rose into the Baseball Hall of Fame. It’s time, he has paid a big and very long price! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2015

April 2015.

Glad to see that @PeteRose_14 has been hired by @FOXSports as an analyst. Pete should be around baseball and in the Hall of Fame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2015

Two months before that.

Let Pete Rose into the Hall of Fame now – 35 years is enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2015

June 2014.

It’s time to let Pete Rose, the all time hits leader, into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Enough already!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2014

January 2014

After watching all about the horror story that is A-Rod, I realized again that it is time to let Pete Rose into the Baseball Hall of Fame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2014

Those four separate times from December 2013.

Come on MLB, do the right thing! Let @PeteRose_14 into the Hall. No drugs—just hard work and talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2013

Major League Baseball: The best thing you can do is let @PeteRose_14—your all time hits leader—into the Hall of Fame. It’s time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2013

And all the rest of the times.

@PeteRose_14 Once again, it is time to let all time hits leader Pete Rose into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He has paid a big price! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2013

Why has all time hits leader Pete Rose paid a 20 year price whrn A-Rod gets 200 game penalty. It’s time to let Pete into The Hall of Fame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2013

Pete Rose should now be allowed in The Baseball Hall of Fame. The all-time hits leader has paid the price already! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2013

All time hit leader Pete Rose should now be in the Baseball Hall Of Fame. He has paid his penalty! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2013

Whether you are a Trump supporter or not, one has to appreciate his tenacity and willingness to stick to his beliefs, right? That said, it is disappointing we never did get to see Rose on “The Celebrity Apprentice”.

And, yes, we all would’ve watched.





