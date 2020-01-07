The HOVG Podcast: Tim Mead

Select Page

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Tim Mead.

The newly-minted president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum talks to the boys about his forty years with the Anaheim Angels organization and his favorite memories while working for the team, how he got the gig in Cooperstown, his favorite piece in the museum and whether or not he’ll try and get Albert Pujols to wear an Angels cap on his HOF plaque.

SHOW NOTES:

Tim Mead named President of National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

Longtime Angels PR head Tim Mead hired as Hall of Fame president

