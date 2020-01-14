The HOVG Podcast: Ralph Carhart

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Ralph Carhart.
The baseball historian talks to the boys about the incredible journey of The Hall Ball (and how that turned into book deal), what prompted his new website Bent Knees and Raised Fists, shares his plans for the upcoming 100th anniversary of The Negro Leagues and, for some reason, the extraordinary luck of The Baseball Brit, Joey Mellows.
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
With a Single Baseball, Seeking to Connect All 312 Hall of Famers
Man takes photo of baseball with every Hall of Famer, living or deceased
SABR member Ralph Carhart selected as 2019 Hilda Award winner by Baseball Reliquary
2019 Hilda Award Recipient: Ralph Carhart
