The HOVG Podcast: Jay Jaffe

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jay Jaffe.

The Cooperstown Casebook author returns to talk to the boys about the 2020 Hall of Fame class, breaks down whether or not Derek Jeter goes in unanimously (and if Larry Walker goes in at all), looks ahead to future classes, talks about Curt Schilling’s chances moving forward and introduces the world to the term “flip rate”.

SHOW NOTES:

If there’s a dumber thing in baseball than thinking that the latest scandal — whatever it is — somehow mitigates what Pete Rose did and was deservedly banned for life for, then I have yet to see it. Completely separate situation and entirely deserved punishment. Move along — Jay Jaffe (@jay_jaffe) January 18, 2020

Jay Jaffe’s 2020 Hall of Fame Virtual Ballot

Hall of Fame Ballot Tracker

MLB’s Current Sign-Stealing Saga Carries Echos of the Game’s PED Problems

