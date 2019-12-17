Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Joey Mellows

The HOVG Podcast: Joey Mellows
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Joey Mellows.

The mustachioed Baseball Brit talks to the boys about his recently completed season-long journey across America, how his trip almost ended midway through its 162-game schedule, lays out the three ways to improve baseball and explains how he became Tulane’s favorite son.

SHOW NOTES:

Three ways to improve baseball

Meet ‘Baseball Brit,’ the British guy traveling to 162 baseball games this season

Baseball Brit’s Cross-Country Trek Is No Walk in the Park

On the Road: Meeting the Baseball Brit

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel, Beauty of a Game and Jumbotron Art.

