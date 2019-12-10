The HOVG Podcast: Graham Womack

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Graham Womack.

The baseball historian talks to the boys about the news that Marvin Miller and Ted Simmons are heading to the Hall of Fame, looks ahead to this summer’s induction, predicts next year’s Golden Days and Early Baseball elections and reveals the one player he’d like to see in Cooperstown right now.

SHOW NOTES:

Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons elected to Hall of Fame

BBWAA Releases 2020 Hall of Fame Ballot

Hall of Fame Ballot Tracker

Buck O’Neil will be eligible for the Hall of Fame again next year for the first time in 14 years. Now’s as good a time as any to help @nlbmprez get a campaign going for him. — Graham Womack (@grahamdude) December 9, 2019

