The HOVG Podcast: Brad Balukjian

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Brad Balukjian.

The author of The Wax Pack talks to the boys about the idea behind his new book (and why it took driving 11,341 miles and tracking down more than a dozen Major Leaguers to make it a reality), that time he pretended to be a multi-millionaire to meet Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk and why the story behind his wanting to document The Iron Sheik’s life might be more interesting that his life itself.

