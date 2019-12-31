Select Page

HOVG Podcast Rewind: Phil Hecken and Todd Radom

Posted by | Dec 31, 2019 | ,

In this encore presentation of The Hall of Very Good Podcast, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Phil Hecken and Todd Radom.

The longtime friends and uniform experts re-join the boys to break down their favorite teams (more specifically…their logos, jerseys and caps) taking part in this year’s Copa de la Diversión.

Also…what is a bivouac?

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Copa de la Diversión Bigger, Bolder in 2019

Copa de la Diversión Teams

TODD’S BOOK

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: HOVG Podcast Rewind: Phil Hecken and Todd Radom



