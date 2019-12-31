HOVG Podcast Rewind: Phil Hecken and Todd Radom

In this encore presentation of The Hall of Very Good Podcast, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Phil Hecken and Todd Radom.

The longtime friends and uniform experts re-join the boys to break down their favorite teams (more specifically…their logos, jerseys and caps) taking part in this year’s Copa de la Diversión.

Also…what is a bivouac?

Copa de la Diversión Bigger, Bolder in 2019

Copa de la Diversión Teams

